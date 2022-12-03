WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
WideOpenWest Price Performance
NYSE WOW opened at $10.10 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 923,724 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,564,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
