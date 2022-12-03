(CUM.TO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

(CUM.TO) Price Performance

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.