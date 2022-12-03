Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Frontline Trading Up 5.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.