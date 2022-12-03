Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Frontline Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.