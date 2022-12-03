AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock to $2,800.00. The stock traded as high as $2,609.29 and last traded at $2,584.53, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,579.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,494.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,375.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,213.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

