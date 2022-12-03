StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Landec to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Landec by 13.1% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Landec by 705.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

