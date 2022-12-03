Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,027.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,044.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a PE ratio of 620.44.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

