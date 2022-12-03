Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter worth $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

