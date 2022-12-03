Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EML stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.