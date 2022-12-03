TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 target price (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.47.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.81. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$54.60 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

