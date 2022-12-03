easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 415 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 415 ($4.96) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

easyJet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

