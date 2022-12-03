Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.