StockNews.com Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $230,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

