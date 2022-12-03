StockNews.com Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.
Baozun Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
