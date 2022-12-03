StockNews.com Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Baozun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

About Baozun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Baozun by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Baozun by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baozun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

