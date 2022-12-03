United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
