United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About United States Antimony

Featured Stories

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

