Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.29).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PETS stock opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.06. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($5.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,131.67.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

