StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Up 30.9 %

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XL Fleet

In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

About XL Fleet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 902,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 555,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.