StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Up 30.9 %
Shares of NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at XL Fleet
In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
