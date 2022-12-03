WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Investments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.