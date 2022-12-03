Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

