Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Sells £2,544,000 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.43), for a total transaction of £2,544,000 ($3,043,426.25).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 76,292 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,509 ($30.02), for a total transaction of £1,914,166.28 ($2,289,946.50).

On Friday, November 25th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 7,878 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,540 ($30.39), for a total value of £200,101.20 ($239,384.14).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 2,585 ($30.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,230.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.55. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 406.45. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($11.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,600 ($31.10).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

