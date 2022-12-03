Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Sells £2,544,000 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.43), for a total transaction of £2,544,000 ($3,043,426.25).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 76,292 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,509 ($30.02), for a total transaction of £1,914,166.28 ($2,289,946.50).
  • On Friday, November 25th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 7,878 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,540 ($30.39), for a total value of £200,101.20 ($239,384.14).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 2,585 ($30.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,230.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.55. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 406.45. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($11.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,600 ($31.10).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.