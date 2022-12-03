China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

