TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$68.00.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.47.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

