The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.00 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.16) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.89) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 1.6 %

O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.21 and its 200 day moving average is €2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

