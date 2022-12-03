Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($120.62) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.70 ($112.06) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €103.42 and a 200 day moving average of €104.80. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

