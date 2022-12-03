Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.90) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at €19.65 ($20.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.69).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

