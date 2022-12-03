TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.28) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.27) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.67) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €6.08 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.85. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €5.59 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of €25.49 ($26.28).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

