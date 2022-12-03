Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.02) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($84.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.68.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

