ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
ANA Stock Performance
ALNPY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.39.
About ANA
