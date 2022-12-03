ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ANA Stock Performance

ALNPY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Get ANA alerts:

About ANA

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.