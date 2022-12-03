Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 22.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.96) to €1.85 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

