The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of ACOPF opened at $4.42 on Friday. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

