adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Stock Down 0.3 %

adidas stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $150.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

adidas Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($221.65) to €185.00 ($190.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on adidas from €101.00 ($104.12) to €115.00 ($118.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on adidas from €110.00 ($113.40) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

