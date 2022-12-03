adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 2,420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.8 days.

adidas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. adidas has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $301.25.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.