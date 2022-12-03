Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €9.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.38) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 4.9 %

FRA GYC opened at €9.81 ($10.11) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.30.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

