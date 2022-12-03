Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Drops By 22.1%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

