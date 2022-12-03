Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Drops By 22.1%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

About Agilyx ASA

(Get Rating)

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.