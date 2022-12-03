Brokers Set Expectations for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.