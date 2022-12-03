Brokers Set Expectations for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

