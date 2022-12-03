Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.78).

Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £276.89 million and a P/E ratio of 258.89. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

