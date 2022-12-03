The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$68.94 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

