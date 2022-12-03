BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.57).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.