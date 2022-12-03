BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.57).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.