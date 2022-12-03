Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

