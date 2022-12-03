Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $79.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $79.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $78.49. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $79.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 92,619 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

