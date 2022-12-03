Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.79 million and a P/E ratio of -101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

