FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ASM International NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for ASM International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.31. The consensus estimate for ASM International’s current full-year earnings is $13.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.17%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($426.80) to €369.00 ($380.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($335.05) to €300.00 ($309.28) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($390.72) to €368.00 ($379.38) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($350.52) to €320.00 ($329.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $288.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $461.47.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

