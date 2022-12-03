Brokers Offer Predictions for Butterfly Network, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Butterfly Network in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

