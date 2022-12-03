Peabody Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.70. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

BTU opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,840 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 66,706 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

