HC Wainwright Trims Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Target Price to $1.50

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIGG. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.81 price objective on shares of Big Tree Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Big Tree Group Stock Performance
Big Tree Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Tree Group (BIGG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.