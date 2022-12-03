FY2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Increased by KeyCorp

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $157.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

