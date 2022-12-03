FY2022 EPS Estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

