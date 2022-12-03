FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

