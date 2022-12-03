Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

