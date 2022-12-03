Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Progyny Trading Down 5.6 %

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Progyny by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after purchasing an additional 335,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.