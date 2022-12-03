FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Oncology Institute, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oncology Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncology Institute’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncology Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TOI opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,130,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,755,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $34,067.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,130,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,755,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,390 shares of company stock worth $4,964,788. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.