FY2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.22). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

